IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 29, 6:30 pm IST

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Ireland Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19: In the second plate semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Ireland Under 19 will be going up against Zimbabwe Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 29, Saturday.

Ireland Under 19 failed to make an impact during the league stage of the tournament. They could win only one match and occupied third place in Group B points table. The team made amends in the plate group semi-final. Ireland hammered Canada Under 19 by a massive 94 runs to proceed further in the tournament.

Zimbabwe Under 19 also had to deal with poor form in the first round. They ended at third place in Group C with two points under their belt. The team defeated Scotland Under 19 in their most recent encounter by 108 runs to confirm a place in the plate group semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Telecast

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Live Streaming

Ireland Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Match Details

Ireland Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 29, Saturday.

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nathan McGuire

Vice-Captain- Matthew Humphreys

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Cox

Batters: Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa, Philippus le Roux, David Bennett

All-rounders: Nathan McGuire, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell

Bowlers: Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad, Alex Falao

IRE-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable XIs:

Ireland Under 19: Nathan McGuire, Liam Doherty, Tim Tector (c), Joshua Cox (wk), Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent, Reuben Wilson, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Scott MacBeth, Philippus le Roux

Zimbabwe Under 19: Rogan Wolhuter (wk), Steven Saul, Matthew Welch, Brian Bennett, Emmanuel Bawa (c), Tendekai Mataranyika, Alex Falao, Mcgini Dube, Panashe Taruvinga, Connor Mitchell, David Bennett

