IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Ireland vs India Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s 1st T20I Match, June 26, The Village, Dublin 9:00 pm IST

IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s first T20I match between India and Ireland: Indian team, under the leadership of newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya, are set to play two T20Is against Ireland. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday at The Village in Dublin.

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will handle the responsibilities of vice-captain in the series against Ireland. Batter Suryakumar Yadav is making a comeback from a wrist injury while Rahul Tripathi is expected to don the Indian jersey for the first time. Suryakumar’s return will surely be a big boost for the Men in Blue as they missed his presence in the middle order in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The series between India and South Africa ended 2-2 after the fifth match had to be called off due to rain.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not be taking part in the series against Ireland as they are busy preparing for the Test match against England.

Ahead of the first T20I match between Ireland and India; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs IND Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Ireland vs India match.

IRE vs IND Live Streaming

The match between Ireland and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IRE vs IND Match Details

The IRE vs IND match will be played at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, June 26, at 9:00 pm IST.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland (IRE) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbernie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Curtis Campher

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here