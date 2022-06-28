IRE vs IND: Former Cricketer Slams 'Confused' Team Management For Dropping Yuzvendra Chahal

India came back to Dublin where they beat Ireland in the first T20 quite comprehensively. As Hardik Pandya came out on Tuesday for the toss, people were expecting some changes in the playing eleven. Mainly, the inclusion of Sanju Samson which happened leading to huge cheers from the fans. Meanwhile, they also included two more names: Avesh Khan made way for Harshal Patel while Yuzvendra Chahal made way for Ravi Bishnoi.

However, this one change didn’t go down well with former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja who slammed the team management. He said the team looks ‘confused’ and this doesn’t augur well for the Indian team going ahead in the build up to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

“I really don’t understand this. In a gap of 48 hours, against the same opposition, what has happened? I know it’s easy to give opinions, but it seems odd. We are preparing for T20 World Cup; sometimes that’s why we make mistakes in a tournament like these,” he told Sony’s pre-match show ‘Extra Innings’.

“Because you are so confused. Last time, you were confused about your number four. This time who knows? Players must have certainty.”

He added that dropping Chahal after just one game is unfair on him. He further said that ‘old school’ like him doesn’t understand team selection anymore.

“It’s very good for Bishnoi, but if you see from Chahal’s perspective, he would be like ‘bhai, maine kya galti ki hai? I was man of the match.'”

“It seems now your performance won’t decide if you are the number one spinner or the back-up spinner. There is a shift of thought. It’s difficult to digest for us old-schooled, but modern day cricketers are okay with it.”

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was amazed at Hardik Pandya’s decision to bat first. He said that India has a weak bowling line up and should have batted first.

“Our bowling looks a bit inexperienced. Out batting has to be at the best,” he told ‘Extra Innings,’ adding that the visitors will have to score at least 180-200.

“Overall just Bhuvneshwar Kumar is experienced. And Harshal Patel. Rest, our bowling is light weight. So I didn’t understand why did we bat first,” he added.

