IRE vs IND: India Bat, Make Three Changes: Sanju Samson In; Ireland Unchanged

India won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the second T20I at Dublin. Hardik Pandya revealed that they have made three changes to the side. One among them drew huge cheers from the crowd as he confirmed that Sanju Samson is in playing eleven. He also added that Harshal Patel was back in the playing eleven in place of Avesh Khan. Moreover, Ravi Bishnoi made way for Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile Ireland played the same team.

Here’s what the skippers said.

Andrew Balbirnie: We were going to have a bowl. It is always nice in T20 to chase but we’re going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully we’ll get a bit closer. It was Craig Young’s 50th T20I and we were happy to hand him a special cap. We’re playing the same team.

India have won the toss and have opted to bat

Hardik Pandya: We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

India will be hoping for clear weather and improved performances from rookies like Umran Malik when it clashes with Ireland in the second and final T20, here on Tuesday. The rain had reduced the series-opener to 12-overs a side contest and it could well be another shortened game considering a rather gloomy forecast for match day.

The Indian bowlers will be wary of the threat posed by Tector. The Irish batter attracted a lot of attention with his fearless play in the first T20 after his team found itself in a lot of trouble.

Some of the shots he played fetched praise even from the Indian players. Another explosive knock against the game’s powerhouse might help Tector bag a life-changing IPL contract.

