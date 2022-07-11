IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI match, July 12, 3:15 PM IST

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Ireland and New Zealand:

Ireland and New Zealand will clash in the second One Day International at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Tuesday, July 12. Visitors New Zealand lead the series by 1-0, recording a one-wicket victory in the first game.

The two teams gave a tough fight to each other in the first ODI as it was on the penultimate ball of the match that New Zealand scored a win. Batting first in the game, Ireland registered a score of 300 runs. Harry Tector delivered a praise-worthy performance as he slammed 113 runs.

The second innings saw Michael Bracewell and Martin Guptill taking the Kiwis home. Bracewell made headlines by smashing a century while Martin added 51 runs to the scoreboard. Playing the second game, the visitors will have momentum on their side.

Ireland will also take a lot of confidence from the fight they gave in the first match. All in all, an exciting battle of cricket awaits the fans on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs NZ Telecast

Ireland vs New Zealand game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

IRE vs NZ Live Streaming

The IRE vs NZ fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IRE vs NZ Match Details

Ireland and New Zealand will play against each other at Castle Avenue in Dublin at 3:15 PM IST on July 12, Tuesday.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Harry Tector

Vice-Captain – Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham

Batters: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Will Young, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Craig Young, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

IRE vs NZ2 Probable XIs:

Ireland: Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

