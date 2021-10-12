IRE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up match, October 12, 03:30 PM IST

IRE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up between Ireland and Papua New Guinea: Ireland will kickstart their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a warm-up game against Papua New Guinea. The two teams will lock horns with each other in a 20-over practice match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 12, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST.

Ireland were last up against the UAE in a three-match T20I series which saw them losing by 1-2. The team needs to regroup themselves at the earliest to ensure a good start to the ICC T20 World Cup.

Papua New Guinea are also not enjoying an ideal run in the shortest format as they are coming after losing their last two T20I matches against Scotland and Namibia. Coming to the head-to-head records, Ireland and Papua New Guinea are going neck-to-neck. Both the teams have won two games each out of their four matches.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs PNG Telecast

Ireland vs Papua New Guinea match will not be telecasted in India.

IRE vs PNG Live Streaming

The IRE vs PNG match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs PNG Match Details

The ICC World T20 Warm Up between Ireland and Papua New Guinea will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 12, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST.

IRE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Assad Vala

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Tony Ura, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Assad Vala, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine

IRE vs PNG Probable XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher

Papua New Guinea: Damien Ravu, Assad Vala, Simon Atai (wk), Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Bese Bau, Jason Kila, Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here