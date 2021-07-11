IRE vs SA, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

The cricket fraternity should brace themselves for some spectacular games as South Africa is touring Ireland for three One Day Internationals followed by three T20 Internationals. The first One Day International of the three-match series will be played on July 11, Sunday at The Village in Dublin at 03:15 pm IST.

Both the teams are expected to fight tooth and nail on Sunday as the ODI series forms a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. While Ireland is placed at the tenth position in the points table after nine games, South Africa are languishing at rock bottom after three matches. South Africa will have the momentum on their side when they will face Ireland. The visitors are coming after defeating West Indies in the Test and T20I series by 2-0 and 3-2 respectively. Ireland, on the other hand, aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the ODIs as they lost six out of their last eight ODI games.

The IRE vs SA 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 03:15 pm IST on Sunday, July 11.

When will the 1st ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, July 11.

Where will the 1st ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the 1st ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 03:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The three-match ODI series between Ireland and South Africa will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Ireland vs South Africa series is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs SA 1st ODI, Ireland probable playing XI against South Africa: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young, and Barry McCarthy

IRE vs SA 1st ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Ireland: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

