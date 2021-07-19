IRE vs SA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

Ireland will square off against South Africa in a historic three-match T20I series starting on Monday, July 19. It will be the first-ever match between these two sides in the shortest format. The first encounter between the two teams will be played at The Village, in Malahide, Dublin and is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

After the recently concluded three-match ODI series resulted in a 1-1 draw, it has added more curiosity and intrigue to this T20I series. And with ICC World T20 approaching, the hosts who are placed in Round 1 alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia, will have to fight it out for a spot in Super 12 of the upcoming World Cup event. In such a situation, a victory against the Proteas would boost their morale for the big event later this year.

Meanwhile, the visitors who are in Group 1 alongside powerhouses England, Australia and West Indies among others for the T20 World Cup 2021, would want to get further close to their best playing XI for the big tournament. Having beaten West Indies 3-2 earlier this month, they would want to carry forward the knack of winning bilateral series ahead of the world event.

When will the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The 1st T20I will be played on Monday, July 19.

Where will the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at The Village in Malahide, Dublin.

What time will the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the T20I series on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs SA 1st T20I, Ireland probable playing XI against South Africa: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate and Ben White or George Dockrell

IRE vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Ireland: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here