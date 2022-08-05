IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Ireland and South Africa will face-off in the second T20I on August 5 at the County Ground in Bristol. After winning the first T20 convincingly, the Proteas will be looking to clinch the two-match series by triumphing in the second T20.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

In the first match, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram scored scintillating half-centuries to help South Africa put up 211 on the board. In the bowling department, skipper Keshav Maharaj led from the front as he took two wickets and was very economical.

South Africa played like a unit to win by 21 runs in the first match. Keshav Maharaj would want his team to maintain their winning ways in the second T20I as well. Moreover, team management would want swashbuckling opener Quinton de Kock to get some runs under his belt in the second T20I.

ALSO READ: 15 Australian Players Offered AUD 700,000 to Ditch Big Bash League and Play in UAE League

On the other hand, Ireland were competitive even though they lost the first match. Ireland managed to post 190 runs in the second innings largely due to Lorcan Tucker’s stellar knock of 78 runs off 38 balls. However, Ireland’s opening pair of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie need to provide a better start to the team in the second T20I.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played on August 5, Friday.

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I begin?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa will begin at 11:00 PM IST, on August 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dwaine Pretorious

Vice-Captain: Lorcan Tucker

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Harry Tector, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorious, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Joshua Little, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

Ireland vs South Africa Possible Starting XI

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here