IRE vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

Ireland will square off against South Africa in the last One Day International of the three-match on Friday. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played on July 16, Friday at The Village in Dublin at 03:15 pm IST. Entering the contest of Friday, Ireland will have momentum on their side as they were produced a stunning performance in the second match.

The second ODI saw the hosts creating headlines with their impressive win over South Africa by 43 runs. It was an all-round performance by Ireland as they excelled in all three facets of the game. Skipper Andy Balbirnie was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts with his impressive knock of 102 runs. The captain was aptly supported by Harry Teector as he added 79 runs to the scoreboard.

Chasing 291 in 50 overs, South Africa failed to show any character and were bowled out at 247. It will be a do-or-die match for the visitors as Ireland is leading the ODI series by 1-0.

The IRE vs SA 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 03:15 pm IST on Friday, July 16.

When will the 3rd ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Friday, July 16.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 03:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The three-match ODI series between Ireland and South Africa will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Ireland vs South Africa series is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Ireland probable playing XI against South Africa: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young, Simi Singh

IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Ireland: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

Keywords: IRE vs SA, IRE vs SA live, IRE vs SA live streaming, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI match list, on which channel IRE vs SA 3rd ODI will come, when will IRE vs SA 3rd ODI start, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI channel name in India, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI time table, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI channel, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI status, in which channel IRE vs SA 3rd ODI will be telecast, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI schedule, IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, IRE vs SA, Ireland vs South Africa, Ireland vs South Africa 2020-21

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here