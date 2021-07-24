IRE vs SA, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming Online

Cricket lovers should brace themselves for another spectacular match as South Africa will play against Ireland in the third T20 International of the three-match series. The game will be played on July 24 in Belfast at 8:30 pm IST.

The T20I scheduled for Saturday is a dead-rubber as South Africa have won the series by 2-0. The first T20 International between both sides by the visitors scripting a win by 33 runs. Better things were expected from Ireland in the do-or-die match on Thursday. They have so far failed to show any improvement and succumbed to a below-average outing in the second T20I.

By winning the second match by 42 runs, the Proteas clinched the series too. They will now look forward to scripting another victory on Saturday for a clean sweep.

The IRE vs SA 3rd T20I begins at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

All matches of the Ireland vs South Africa series are available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs SA 3rd T20I, Ireland probable playing XI against South Africa: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, and George Dockrell

IRE vs SA 3rd T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Ireland: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, and Bjorn Fortuin.

