IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd ODI Ireland vs South Africa 2021, July 13 3:15 PM IST

IRA vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Ireland and South Africa 2021, 2nd ODI: Ireland will host South Africa in the second ODI of bilateral series on Tuesday. The game will be played at the The Village, in Malahide, Dublin and is scheduled to start at 3:15 PM IST.

The series opener between the two sides had to be called off because of rain. Only 40.2 overs were possible on Sunday and despite unfavourable conditions, the hosts managed to score 195 for the loss of four wickets. An 87 run-partnership for the second wicket between William Porterfield and skipper Andrew Balbirnie was one of the highlights. Meanwhile, the visitors’ bowling was economical without being predominantly incisive, and conditions seemed to reward patience. The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did trouble the Irish batsmen in the initial overs and they will be keen to continue the momentum in this match.

Ahead of the match betweenIreland and South Africa here is everything you need to know:

IRA vs SA Telecast

The Ireland vs South Africa match will not be broadcast in India.

IRA vs SA Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the game on the FanCode App and website.

IRA vs SA Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 13 at the The Village, in Malahide, Dublin. The game will start at 3:15 PM IST.

IRA vs SA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: William Porterfield

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Suggested Playing XI for IRA vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Andy Balbirnie, Rassie van der Dussen, William Porterfield

All-rounders: Andile Phelukwayo, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

IRA vs SA Probable XIs

Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andrew McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

