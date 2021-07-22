IRE vs SA Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Ireland vs South Africa 2021, 2nd T20I, July 22, 8:30 pm IST

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa: Ireland will lock horns with South Africa in the second T20I match of three-match series on Thursday, July 22, at the Civil Service Cricket Club. The second T20I encounter between Ireland and South Africa is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm (IST). South Africa’s Ireland tour is not televised in India, but the fans can catch the live action on the FanCode app.

Coming into this game, South Africa will be high on confidence, having defeated Ireland in the tournament opener by 33 runs and they are currently leading the T20I series 1-0.

On Thursday, while South Africa will look to take an unbeaten lead of 2-0 in the series by defeating Ireland, the hosts will hope to bounce back by levelling the series.

Ahead of the second T20I encounter between Ireland and South Africa; here is everything you want to know about the match:

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Telecast

The 2nd T20I match between Ireland vs South Africa will not be broadcast in India.

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I match between IRE vs SA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode App and website

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Match Details

The 2nd T20I of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Thursday, July 22, at 8:30 pm IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Rassie van der-Dussen, Andy Balbirnie, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Simi Singh, George Linde, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Little, Kagiso Rabada

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Probable XIs

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

