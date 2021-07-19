IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, July 19, 08:30 pm IST

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa:

The first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of Ireland will be played on Monday, July 19 at the Village, in Malhide, Dublin. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

The hosts have been impressive in the ODI-leg of the ongoing tour. The first ODI between the two sides was washed out due to rain. The second match saw the hosts causing a major upset by winning the game by 43 runs. However, the visitors managed to storm back last week to level the series 1-1 in the third and final game. Andy Balbirnie’s men will be hoping to replicate their rejuvenated performance in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, the visitors had defeated West Indies 3-2 in their own backyard earlier this month. Temba Bavuma and his men would want to carry forward that momentum and win the bilateral T20I series comfortably.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs SA 1st T20I Telecast

The Ireland vs South Africa match will not be broadcasted in India.

IRE vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming

The match between IRE vs SA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

IRE vs SA 1st T20I Match Details

The 1st T20I of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Monday, July 19, Friday at 8:30 pm IST at The Village, in Malahide, Dublin.

IRE vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain:

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Harry Tector

All-rounders: George Linde, Mark Adair, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Little

IRE vs SA 1st T20I Probable XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate and Ben White or George Dockrell

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

