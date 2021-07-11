IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match, July 11, 03:15 pm IST

IRE vs SA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st ODI between Ireland vs South Africa July 11, 03:15 pm IST

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between Ireland and South Africa: South Africa has travelled to Ireland to participate in three One Day Internationals followed by three T20 Internationals. The high-profile tour will kickstart on July 11, Sunday at The Village in Dublin as Ireland will square off against South Africa in the first One Day International.

South Africa will be the favourites to win the contest on Sunday. The team is coming to Ireland after producing a phenomenal performance against West Indies. Proteas won the two-match Test series against the Caribbean side by 2-0 while they clinched the T20I series by 3-2. The visitors will look forward to continuing their momentum and cause an upset for Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, have shown promise and character under the leadership of Andy Balbirnie. The ODI series is crucial for the hosts as it can affect their chances of qualification in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The team will be hoping to change their fortunes in the 50-over format as they have lost six out of eight ODIs this year.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs SA Telecast

The Ireland vs South Africa match will not be broadcasted in India.

IRE vs SA Live Streaming

The match between IRE vs SA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

IRE vs SA Match Details

The first One Day International of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played on July 11, Sunday at 03:15 pm IST at The Village in Dublin.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IRE vs SA Probable XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young, and Barry McCarthy

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

