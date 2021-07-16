IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd ODI match, July 16, 3:15 pm IST

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between Ireland and South Africa:

The three-match One Day series between South Africa and Ireland is heading towards a conclusion as both the teams will square off against each other in the last One Day International on Friday. The high-profile match will be played on July 16, Friday at The Village in Dublin at 3:15 pm IST.

The hosts Ireland have been impressive in the ODI series thus far. The first One Day International between the two teams was washed out due to rain. The second match saw the hosts causing a major upset for the favorites South Africa by winning the game by 43 runs.

Led by Andy Balbirnie, Ireland produced a fine performance in the second ODI in all three facets of the game. They are now leading the series by 1-0 and will be hoping to replicate their performance on Friday. South Africa, on the other hand, will be desperate to secure a victory in the last One Day International to avoid a series defeat.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs SA Telecast

The Ireland vs South Africa match will not be broadcasted in India.

IRE vs SA Live Streaming

The match between IRE vs SA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

IRE vs SA Match Details

The last One Day International of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played on July 16, Friday at 3:15 pm IST at The Village in Dublin.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Temba Bavuma

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Josh Little, Anrich Nortje

IRE vs SA Probable XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young, Simi Singh

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

