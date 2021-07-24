IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20I match, July 24, 8:30 PM IST

IRE vs SA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 3rd T20I between Ireland vs South Africa July 24, 8:30 PM IST

Ireland vs South Africa Dream11, IRE vs SA Dream11 Latest Update, IRE vs SA Dream11 Win, IRE vs SA Dream11 App, IRE vs SA Dream11 2021, IRE vs SA Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, IRE vs SA Dream11 Live Streaming

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Ireland and South Africa:

The limited-overs tour between South Africa and Ireland will conclude on Saturday as the two teams will square off against each other in the last T20 International of the three-match series. The high-profile match will be played on July 24, Saturday at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast at 8:30 PM IST.

South Africa have produced terrific performances in the T20I series. They have already clinched the T20I series by 2-0 as they won the first match by 33 runs followed by a victory in the second game by 42 runs.

Playing the last T20I on Saturday, Ireland will be hoping to change the momentum and save themselves from an embarrassing whitewash.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ireland vs South Africa match:

IRE vs SA Telecast

The third T20 International between Ireland and South Africa will not be televised in India.

IRE vs SA Live Streaming

The third T20 International between Ireland and South Africa will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

IRE vs SA Match Details

South Africa and Ireland will feature in the last T20 International of the three-match series on July 24, Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Aiden Markram, Kevin O'Brien, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Mark Adair, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin, Craig Young, Tabraiz Shamsi

IRE vs SA Probable XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Josh Little, Craig Young, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here