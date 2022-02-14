IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman Quadrangular T20I Series match, February 13, 11:30 am IST

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman Quadrangular T20I Series match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates: The Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host the fourth match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I series between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates. Both Ireland and UAE have strong squads on paper and are top contenders for winning the series.

The United Arab Emirates played against Oman in a three-match ODI series. The tour saw UAE displaying good brand of cricket. The team cruised to the victory in the first match by four wickets and followed it up with another win in the second game. The visitors won the series by 2-0 as the third game was canceled.

Just like UAE, Ireland also scored a big victory in their last international series. The Andy Balbirnie’s toured West Indies for a three-match series. In a surprising turn of events, the visitors defeated the Carribeans by 2-1. Both UAE and Ireland will hope to continue the momentum in the T20I series as well.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs UAE Telecast

IRE vs UAE match will not be telecast in India.

IRE vs UAE Live Streaming

The Ireland vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs UAE Match Details

The Ireland vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat at 11:30 am IST on February 13, Sunday.

IRE vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andy Balbirnie

Vice-Captain- Karthik Meiyappan

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders: Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Ahmed Raza

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Craig Young, Karthik Meiyappan

IRE vs UAE Probable XIs:

Ireland: Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan

