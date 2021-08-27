IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Zimbabwe have embarked on a tour of Ireland and Scotland and in the first leg of their extended tour. They will clash against Ireland in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.

The two teams will meet in the first of the five-match bilateral T20I series on Friday, August 27. The match will be hosted at the Clontarf Cricket Club, in Dublin and is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST. Both sides head into this series bearing in mind the ramifications it holds for them in the World Cup Super League. Both teams last won a T20I series back in 2019, the hosts against the very same opponents, while the visitors in a triangular series involving Nepal and Singapore. However, since then either side have had dismal results in the little T20 cricket they get to play. Ireland faced 0-3 defeat against South Africa last month, while Zimbabwe had twin losses against Bangladesh at home.

IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Team News and Injury Update

Ireland will pin their hopes on the two big names - Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien. While Stirling struggled against the Proteas, but the all-rounder batted the Southern Brave to a trophy-winning total in the men’s Hundred final. Meanwhile, a powerful striker of the ball, O’Brien needs to find his form fast. Mark Adair has been a consistent wicket-taker for the Irish, he needs to bring his A-game into the series.

On the other hand, the visitors will be bolstered with the return of Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, and Craig Ervine. The trio had missed the T20I home series against Bangladesh the previous month. Wesley Madhevere and Regis Chakabva were in good form against Bangladesh and they would want to repeat the same against Ireland. Newly appointed captain Craig Ervine, Sikander Raza and Blessing Muzarabani among others have been amongst the wickets and they need to carry their form into the upcoming match.

When will the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 27.

Where will the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The 1st T20I match will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club, in Dublin, Ireland.

What time will the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The match will commence from 04:30 PM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the 1st T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe cricket series will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream Ireland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I fixture?

Fans in India can live stream the Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20I series on Fancode app and website.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Possible starting line-ups:

Ireland Predicted Starting line-up: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien or Curtis Campher, Andrew Balbirnie (C), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Josh Little, Craig Young

ZImbabwe Predicted Starting line-up: Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara or Richard Ngarava

