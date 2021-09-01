IRE vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Ireland will be facing Zimbabwe for the third time in the shortest format of the game during the Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2021 on Wednesday, September 01. Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready, will play host for the third T20 International, scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe and Ireland are expected to entertain the fans with an enthralling game of cricket as both the teams are going next-to-neck in the competition. The five-match T20I series is leveled at 1-1. Zimbabwe were terrific in the first match as they won by three runs. Ireland, on the other hand, caused a massive turnaround in the second match to equalize the score. The hosts got better off the Craig Ervine-led side by seven wickets.

The IRE vs ZIM 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, September 01.

When will the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 01.

Where will the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready.

What time will the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe series will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

All the matches of Ireland vs Zimbabwe series will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM 3rd T20I, Ireland probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Ben White, Andrew Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell

IRE vs ZIM 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Ireland: Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here