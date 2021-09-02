IRE vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

After delivering three exciting performances, Ireland will be crossing swords with Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. The much-fancied game will be hosted at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready on September 2, Thursday at 07:30 PM IST.

Ireland is currently leading the series by 2-1. The first T20I saw Zimbabwe producing a comprehensive performance to script a victory by three runs. The same was followed by the hosts regrouping themselves and making a comeback. Ireland won the second T20I by seven wickets followed by another victory in the third game by 40 runs.

The hosts now need just one victory to seal the series and they will be hoping to do so on Thursday only. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, needs to make amends at the earliest as they have a last chance to save the series.

The IRE vs ZIM 4th T20I is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, September 02.

When will the 4th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The 4th T20I will be played on Thursday, September 02.

Where will the 4th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready

What time will the 4th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The fourth T20 International will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe series will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

All the matches of Ireland vs Zimbabwe series will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM 4th T20I, Ireland probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Andrew Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh

IRE vs ZIM 4th T20I, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Ireland: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl

