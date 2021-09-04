IRE vs ZIM, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Ireland and Zimbabwe will be crossing swords with each other in the last T20 International of the five-match series on September 04, Saturday. The fifth T20I will not affect the resultsas the host Ireland have already won the series by 3-1.Ireland have delivered some tremendous performances in the shortest format of the game so far. The hosts didn’t have an ideal start in the series as they were outplayed by Zimbabwe by three runs. However, Ireland soon recovered from the initial hiccup as they won the next three matches by seven wickets, 40 runs and 64 runs, respectively.

The hosts will thus have the momentum on their side while playing the last T20I on Saturday. The visiting team, on the other hand, needs to regroup themselves and make some serious amends to bounce back.

When will the 5th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The 5th T20I will be played on Saturday, September 04.

Where will the 5th T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready will host the fifth T20I.

What time will the 5th T20I begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20 International?

There is no telecast of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 5th T20I match?

Fancode is streaming all the matches of the Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2021.

IRE vs ZIM 5th T20I, Ireland probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy Balbirnie, William McClintock, Neil Rock(wk), Simi Singh, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell

IRE vs ZIM 5th T20I, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Ireland: Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Regis Chakabva(wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here