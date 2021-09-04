IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 5th T20I

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 5th T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe: The five-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Ireland is heading towards its conclusion. The two teams will square off against each other in the last T20 International on September 4, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST. Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason will play host for the match.

The fifth T20I doesn’t hold much importance as the hosts Ireland have already clinched the five-match series 3-1. Zimbabwe started the tour on a winning note as they scripted victory in the first match by three runs. However, the team lost its plot and ended up losing the next three games.

Ireland caused a massive turnaround by winning three back-to-back matches. The home side won the second T20I by seven wickets followed by a victory in the third and fourth match by 40 runs and 64 runs respectively.

Ireland will look forward to continuing their domination in the series by winning the fifth T20I too. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be hoping for a comeback to gain some momentum for the upcoming ODI series.

Here is everything you need to know before Ireland and Zimbabwe face each other in the fifth T20I:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the T20I series between Ireland and Zimbabwe in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

Fans can head to the FanCode app and website to enjoy the live streaming of the fifth T20I.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready will host the fifth T20I on September 4, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Dockrell,

Vice-captain: Regis Chakabva

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland and Zimbabwe Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Kevin O’Brien, Milton Shumba, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Craig Young, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs

Ireland: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Simi Singh, Ben White

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here