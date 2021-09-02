IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 4th T20I match, September 02, 07:30 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe: The cricket fraternity is bracing up for another enthralling game of cricket as Ireland are all set to square off against Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready will host the high voltage affair on September 2, Thursday at 07:30 PM IST.

So far in the T20I series, Ireland have an upper hand as they are leading by 2-1. The visitor’s Zimbabwe were impressive in the first match as they secured a victory by three runs. However, there has been a dip in the performance of the Regis Chakabva-led side.

On the other hand, Ireland are enjoying a phenomenal ride. After facing a defeat in the first match, the hosts caused a massive turnaround to win the second and third T20I by seven wickets and 40 runs respectively. Coming into the contest on Thursday, Ireland will be hoping to continue their winning streak. However, Zimbabwe can’t afford anything less than a victory in the last game as they will be having the last chance to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

The T20I series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will not be telecasted in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

The IRE vs ZIM match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 4th T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready on September 02, Thursday at 07:30 PM IST.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Regis Chakabva

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Craig Young, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Ireland: George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Ben White, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani,Regis Chakabva (wk)

