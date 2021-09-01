IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe, September 1 07:30 pm IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's 3rd T20I Match between Ireland vs Zimbabwe:Ireland will square off against Zimbabwe in the third T20I match of five-game series on Wednesday at the Bready Cricket Club. The match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will kick off at 07:30 pm ISTand will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app.

At present, the T20I series between Ireland and Zimbabwe is tied at 1-1. Zimbabwe upset the hosts in the T20I tournament opener by defeating Ireland by three runs in a thrilling encounter.

However, Ireland bounced back in the second game as they registered a clinical seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.On Wednesday, when both sides will be up against each other, they will hope to win the match and go one up in the tournament.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between Ireland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

The 3rd T20I match between Ireland and Zimbabwe is not televised in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I match between Ireland and Zimbabwe can be on the Fan code app and website.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 3rd T20I match between IRE vs ZIM will be played on Wednesday, September 1 at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland. The match between IRE vs ZIM will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ryan Burl

Vice-Captain- Shane Getkate

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Milton Shumba, Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Craig Young

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie©, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI: Regis Chakabva(wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine©, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani

