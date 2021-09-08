IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 1st ODI, Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, September 8, 3:00 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI Match between Ireland vs Zimbabwe: The first game of the three-match ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe is set to get underway on Wednesday, September 8, at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

The hosts will be oozing with confidence as they clinched the five-match T20I series against the visiting side 3-2. Coming to the 50-overs format, they even drew the three-match series 1-1 against South Africa in July. The Andy Balbirnie-led side will be aiming to better that record in this ODI series.

The visitors would want to put their T20I debacle behind and look forward to starting the ODI series with a win. Zimbabwe are currently at the 13th spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings with 10 points to their name. They have a solitary win from their last six matches played so far, hence this series will be crucial for them to garner as many points as possible.

Ireland will look forward to continuing their domination in the series by winning the first ODI. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be hoping for a comeback to gain some momentum in the ODI series.

Ahead of the 1st ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will not be televised in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 1st ODI match between IRE vs ZIM will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at the Civil Service Cricket Club, in Belfast. The game will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-captain: Craig Ervine

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock or Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva (WK), Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here