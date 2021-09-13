IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for For Today’s 3rd ODI, Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, September 13, 3:00 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe: The Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2021 is heading towards its conclusion. The two teams will lock horns with each other for the last time in the ongoing tour on Monday. The last One Day International of the three-match series will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast on September 13.

Zimbabwe are leading the series by 1-0. The first One Day match saw the visitors scripting a victory by 38 runs. The second game was washed out due to rain. Thus, the Craig Ervine-led side has dismissed all the possibilities of them losing the ODI series. Ireland, on the other hand, will be under pressure to secure a win on Monday to end the series in a tie.

Irelands’ William Portfield is the highest run-scorer in the ODI series so far. The left-handed batsman has scored a stunning 142 runs in two innings. Thus, the host team will hope for another spectacular inning from Portfield to take the team home.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

The ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will not be telecast in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

The IRE vs ZIM match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 3rd ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast on September 13, Monday at 3:00 PM IST.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: William Porterfield

Vice-captain: Brendan Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Brendan Taylor

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sean Williams, George Dockrell, Sikandar Raza, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs

Ireland: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c)

