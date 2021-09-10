IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe, September 10 03:00 pm IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI Match between Ireland vs Zimbabwe:Ireland and Zimbabwe square off against each other in the second One Day International (ODI) match of three-match series on Friday, September 10, at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Much like the T20I series, Ireland have started their ODI series with a 38-run loss and it will be interesting to see if they can turn tides in the shortest format of the game as well.

Despite the huge margin on the scoreboard of both teams, the ODI tournament opener between Ireland and Zimbabwe was an event contest. The Ireland squad was in control of the game for the most part of the day, however, a batting collapse forced them to surrender as they lost seven wickets for just 41 runs.

On Friday, when Ireland will once against go against the same opponent, they will aim to put up a better show by learning from their mistakes.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

The 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe is not televised in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe can be on the Fan code app and website.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 2nd ODI match between IRE vs ZIM will be played on Friday, September 10 at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The match between IRE vs ZIM will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sean Williams

Vice-Captain- Andrew Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Harry Tector, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Josh Little

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, William Porterfield, Paul Stirling

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here