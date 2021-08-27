IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Ireland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match, August 27, 4:30 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe tour of Ireland 2021 begins with a five-match T20I series, followed by three-match limited-overs series. The five-match T20I series starts on Friday, August 27. The first T20I encounter will be hosted at the Clontarf Cricket Club, in Dublin. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Heading into the match both teams will be looking to bounce back from their respective series defeats. The hosts faced a 0-3 defeat against South Africa in T20Is last month, whereas Zimbabwe were defeated by Bangladesh at home.

Despite losing their previous T20I series, the home team will fancy their chances of beating Craig Irvine-led side. On the other hand, with key players back in the squad, Zimbabwe will be stronger than before.

Ahead of the 1st T20I match between Ireland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Telecast

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will not be broadcasted in India.

IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Streaming

The 1st T20I between IRE vs ZIM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Match Details

The 1st T20I will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club, in Dublin, on Friday, August 27, at 4:30 PM IST.

IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-Captain: Regis Chakabva

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batswomen: Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andrew Balbirnie, Brendan Taylor

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Mark Adair, Josh Little

IRE vs ZIM 1st T20I Probable XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien or Curtis Campher, Andrew Balbirnie (C), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Josh Little, Craig Young

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (WK), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara or Richard Ngarava

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here