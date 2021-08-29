IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction And Team News For 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021 Match, August 29, 4:30 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe: Ireland are all set to go head-to-head against Zimbabwe in the second T20 International of the five-match series. The high-voltage game between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Sunday, August 29 at 4:30 pm IST.

The visitors have an upper hand in the T20I series as they scripted a win in the first T20 International by three runs. The first T20I saw Zimbabwe posting 117 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs. Regis Chakabva led the attack for his team by playing a sublime knock of 47 runs.

Chasing 118, Ireland failed to answer the difficult questions by the visitors’ bowling unit. The hosts could manage only 114 runs in their 20 overs as Ryan Burl picked a three-wicket haul. The visitors will be hoping to exceed their lead to 2-0. On the other hand, Ireland will be desperate to make amends and level the T20I series.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IRE vs ZIM Telecast

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

IRE vs ZIM Live Streaming

The match between IRE vs ZIM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 2nd T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin on August 29, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-captain: Regis Chakabva

Suggested Playing XI for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Craig Young, Richard Ngarava

IRE vs ZIM Probable XIs

Ireland: Shane Getkate, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c)

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers

