IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women, July 26, 08:30 pm IST

IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women: The Irish women will return to action on Monday as the Netherlands Women travel to Ireland for a four-match T20I series. The tournament is set to take place between July 26 and July 30 and the matches of the series will be held at the Village in Dublin. The first match between Ireland Women (IRE-W) and Netherlands Women (ND-W) will be played on Monday and it will kick off at 08:30 pm (IST). The T20I series between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women will not be broadcasted in India. However, Indian fans can catch the live-action on the official youtube channel of Cricket Ireland.

Going into this series, Ireland women will be high on confidence, having defeated Scotland women earlier this year. Laura Delany will lead the Irish team and she will bank on the services of Gaby Lewis and Celeste Raack to take them home.

On the other hand, the Netherlands Women will look to surprise the host on one or two occasions with their gritty performance.

In Heather Siegers and Robine Rijke, the Dutch team have a few talented players in their squad, who are capable of guiding the Netherlands to victory on their day.

And, here is everything you need to know about Ireland Women and Netherlands Women, ahead of the T20I tournament opener:

IRE-W vs ND-W Telecast

The 1st T20I match between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women is not televised in India.

IRE-W vs ND-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I match between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women can be live-streamed on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

IRE-W vs ND-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match between IRE-W vs ND-W will be played on Monday, July 26 at the Village, Dublin. The match between IRE-W and ND-W will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:L Delany

Vice-Captain: H Siegers

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batsmen: G Lewis, J Post, L Delany, R Stokell

All-rounders: H Siegers, L Paul, M Veringmeier

Bowlers: C Raack, H Landheer, L Maritz

IRE-W vs ND-W Probable XIs:

Ireland Women Predicted Playing XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delany, Celeste Raack and Eimear Richardson/Mary Waldron

Netherlands Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Siegers (c), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Juliet Post, Iris Zwiling, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Frederique Overdijk, Eva Lynch and Annemijn ven Beuge

