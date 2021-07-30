IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 4th T20I between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women, July 30 08:00 pm IST

IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I Match between Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women:

Ireland Women will be once again up against the Netherlands Women in the fourth and last T20I match on Friday. The match between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women is slated to start at 08:00 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Village, Malahide.

Even though the T20I series between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women is not televised in India, the fans can follow the scoreboard at the Fancode app and its website.

Ireland Women have already won the series as they lead the tournament 2-0 and on Friday when they will be up against the Dutch they will look for a whitewash.

Ireland won the first and third game of the series while the second match event was abandoned due to rain.

Here is everything you want to know about the fourth and last T20 encounter between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women:

IRE-W vs ND-W Telecast

The 4th T20I match between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women is not televised in India.

IRE-W vs ND-W Live Streaming

The 4th T20I match between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women can be live-streamed on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

IRE-W vs ND-W Match Details

The 4th T20I match between IRE-W vs ND-W will be played on Friday, July 30, at the Village, Dublin. The match between IRE-W and ND-W will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Orla Prendergast

Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batters: Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Miranda- Veringmeier

All-rounders: Frederique- Overdijk, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Silver Siegers, Eva- Lynch, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz

IRE-W vs ND-W Probable XIs:

Ireland Women probable playing XI: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany ©, Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron(wk), Ava Canning

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI: Heather Siegers©, Babette de Leede(wk), Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers

