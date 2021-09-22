IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers match, September 22, 02:00 PM IST

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers between Ireland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19: Ireland Under-19 will square off against Jersey Under-19 in the fourth match of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers tournament 2021. The fixture will be played at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 22, Wednesday, at 02:00 PM IST. Both the teams have experienced similar outings in the Championship so far.

Ireland Under-19 team kickstarted their campaign in the CWC Qualifiers with a match against Netherlands Under-19. The team experienced a torrid ride in their opening affair as they succumbed to a 33-run defeat. Ireland failed to chase 180 runs as they were folded at a paltry total of 146 runs in their 50 overs.

Jersey Under-19, on the other hand, faced defeat in their opening match at the hands of Scotland Under-19 by eight wickets. Jersey delivered a below-average batting performance as they ended up posting just 107 runs on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs.

Coming into the match on Wednesday, both Ireland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19 will be desperate to get off the mark and open their account in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Telecast

The Ireland Under-19 vs Jersey Under-19 match will not be broadcasted in India.

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Live Streaming

The match between Ireland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Match Details

The fourth match of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers will be played between Ireland Under-19 and Jersey Under-19 at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 22, Wednesday at 02:00 PM IST.

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liam Doherty

Vice-Captain: Nathan McGuire

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-Y vs JER-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Patrick Gouge

Batsmen: Tim Tector, Charlie Brennan, Joshua Cox

All-rounders: Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Asa Tribe

Bowlers: Jamie Watling, Toby Britton, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes

IRE-Y vs JER-Y Probable XIs:

Ireland Under-19: Luke Whelan(wk), Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Jamie Forbes, Tim Tector, Muzamil Sherzad, Nathan McGuire, Philippe Le Roux, Joshua Cox, Liam Doherty

Jersey Under-19: James Smith, Patrick Gouge, Charlie Brennan, George Richardson, Will Perchard, Toby Britton, Dylan Kotedia, Jamie Watling(wk), Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Stanley Tanguy

