IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers Match No. 5, Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19, Sep 23, 02:00 PM IST

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers match no 5 between Ireland U19 and Scotland U19: Table toppers Scotland U19 will look to make three-wins in a row when they square off against Ireland U19 in the fifth match of the ICC U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers tournament 2021 on Thursday, September 23. The game will be played at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground, in Almeria Spain and starts at 02:00 PM IST.

Ireland succumbed to a 33-run defeat in the opening match of the tournament against their counterparts from the Netherlands. However, they beat Jersey U19 by 40 runs in their second match on Wednesday to climb to the second place in ICC U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers points table.

Meanwhile, Scotland U19 convincingly won both their opening fixtures in this competition. They wrapped an easy eight-wicket victory against Jersey U19 in the opening match with close to 170 balls left. In the second match they successfully chased 110 set by Netherlands U19 in just under 28 overs to register a six-wicket victory. With the comprehensive wins in both matches, the Scot’s currently occupy the top spot and are two points ahead of the Irish in the standings. The Charlie Peet-led side will will look to repeat their performances in this game as well and make it 3-0.

Ahead of the match between Ireland U19 and Scotland U19; here is everything you need to know:

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Telecast

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 match will not be televised in India.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Live Streaming

Ireland U19 vs Scotland U19 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC U19 CWC European qualifiers between IRE-Y vs SCO-Y will be played at the Desert Springs Club, in Almeria, Spain on Thursday, September 23, at 02:00 PM IST.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nathan McGuire

Vice-Captain: Charlie Tear

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Charlie Tear

Batters: Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector,

All-rounders: Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Sam Elstone

Bowlers: Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh, Jamie Forbes

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Probable XIs:

Ireland U19: Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (C), Liam Doherty, Philippe le Roux, David Vincent, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Luke Whelan (WK), Muzamil Sherzad

Scotland U19: Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Charlie Tear (WK), Tomas Mackintosh, Rafay Khan, Sam Elstone, Charlie Peet (C), Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh

