IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers Match, September 25, 02:00 PM IST

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers between Ireland Under-19 and Scotland Under-19: Ireland Under-19 will square off against Scotland Under-19 in the final of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers tournament 2021. The fixture will be played at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 25, Saturday at 02:00 PM IST. Both the teams will be aiming for nothing less than a victory as the team winning the match will qualify for the Under-19 World Cup.

Ireland Under-19 and Scotland Under-19 enjoyed almost similar sides in the league stage of the competition. Both the team won three matches each out of their four league games. Ireland finished at the top while Scotland found itself at second place due to the difference in net run rate.

Ireland will have an edge over Scotland as they defeated the Charlie Peet-led side the last time the two teams played against each other in the 50-over competition. Bowlers had won the game for Ireland as they were successful in stopping Scotland to a mere score of 44.

Ahead of the match between Ireland Under-19 and Scotland Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Telecast

The Ireland Under-19 vs Scotland Under-19 match will not be broadcasted in India.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Live Streaming

The match between Ireland Under-19 and Scotland Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Match Details

The final of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers will be played between Ireland Under-19 and Scotland Under-19 at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 25, Saturday at 02:00 PM IST.

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Nathan McGuire

Vice-Captain: Matthew Humphrey

Suggested Playing XI for IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Charlie Tear

Batters: Tim Tector, Jack Dickson, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay

All-rounders: Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphrey, Olly Davidson, Lyle Robertson

Bowlers: Liam Doherty, Charlie Peet, Sean Fischer-Keogh

IRE-Y vs SCO-Y Probable XIs:

Ireland Under-19: Jack Dickson, Philippe Le Roux, Tim Tector, Nathan McGuire, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Cox(wk), Cameron Doak, Liam Doherty, Muzamil Sherzad, Scott MacBeth

Scotland Under-19: Charlie Tear(wk), Lyle Robertson, Sam Elstone, Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet, Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer Keogh, Olly Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh

