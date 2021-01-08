Ireland-Afghanistan ODI Series Rescheduled, to Begin from January 21 Now

Cricket Ireland has moved the fixtures of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which was slated to begin on January 18. The series which will be a part of the World Cup Super League series, will now commence on January 21 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The second and third ODI will be played on January 24 and 26 at the same venue.

Cricket Ireland has moved the fixtures of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which was slated to begin on January 18. The series which will be a part of the World Cup Super League series, will now commence on January 21 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The second and third ODI will be played on January 24 and 26 at the same venue.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2

"We were pleased to accommodate the Afghanistan Cricket Board's request for a slight extension of the tour understanding that the delayed arrival time of the Afghan side, combined with their quarantine requirements meant that the previous schedule could not be achieved," said Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland in a statement.

"We are pleased that after discussions over recent days, an agreement was reached on keeping the series in Abu Dhabi after the Afghanistan squad's visas came through," he added.

Prior to that, Ireland will be up against UAE, before they move on to the matches against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ - Brisbane Test In Further Doubt As Queensland Announce Hard Lockdown After Hotel Staff Tests Positive for Highly Contagious COVID-19 Variant

Ireland will lock horns with UAE before they play Afghanistan in the World Cup Super League fixtures later this month. On Wednesday, Ireland pacer David Delany left the squad after complaining of knee pain following training in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Josh Little will join the Irish side on Thursday. Little was originally named in the 16-man squad, but in mid-December, he was forced to self-isolate after a close contact tested positive.

The four-match Abu Dhabi ODI series between UAE and Ireland will begin on Friday.

(With agency inputs)