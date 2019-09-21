Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ireland Beat Scotland by One-run in a Thrilling Tri-series Final

Ireland defeated Scotland by one run in a thrilling T20I clash at Malahide Cricket Club on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 21, 2019, 12:45 AM IST
Ireland Beat Scotland by One-run in a Thrilling Tri-series Final

Ireland defeated Scotland by one run in a thrilling T20I clash at Malahide Cricket Club on Friday.

Put into bat, Ireland started aggressively with openers Kevin O’Brien and Gareth Delany putting on a quickfire 47-run stand. Delany smashed 25 off just 10 deliveries, which included two sixes and two fours.

O’Brien then took charge and was well supported by Andrew Balbirnie (20 off 10 balls) and later captain Gary Wilson. Wilson hit 31 off 25 while O’Brien scored a fine half-century before being caught by Tom Sole for 63. He was one of Andre Neil’s two victims.

Scotland then fought back well but Ireland still posted a healthy 186 in their 20 overs.

Sole with 2/26 and Hamza Tahir with 2/36 were two standout bowlers for Scotland.

Ireland then struck early with the ball, reducing the Scots to 36/2 before Matthew Cross and Richie Berington started smashing the ball to all parts of the ground.

Berrington smashed 76 off just 43 balls with five sixes and seven fours. Scotland edged ahead in chase and looked in control before Craig Young removed the Scotland captain.

Shane Getkate was given the task of defending 15 runs in the final over. The first five balls went for 12 runs, leaving Craig Wallace on strike needing three to win, or two runs to tie the score and force a Super Over.

Getkate bowled full and Wallace squeezed it to point but could run only one as the Irish fielders remained calm and ran Wallace out by five metres – Ireland winning the series on the last ball by one run.

Player of the Series was announced as George Munsey for his batting heroics earlier in the tournament, including a memorable hundred against Netherlands.

