Ireland Bowler Tim Murtagh Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Ireland fast bowler Tim Murtagh, who played 75 matches across formats, announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

November 30, 2019
Ireland fast bowler Tim Murtagh, who played 75 matches across formats, announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday.

The highlight of his career remains a bowling spell of 5/13 at the Lord's that helped Ireland bundle out England for a paltry 85.

"A Test match at Lord’s against England is a great way to finish my international career and a game I will always cherish," Murtagh said. "I wish the lads all the best for the winter tours and very much hope to help out and be involved in some capacity in the future."

Murtagh, who made his debut in 2012, revealed that he will continue to play county cricket for his side Middlesex.

"I've had eight great years playing international cricket and loved every minute of it," he said. "It's sad that it has come to an end but a decision that I have made my peace with."

"There are many people to thank for helping me on this journey. Firstly, my amazing wife Karina and the whole family who have endured many weeks/months of me away on tour living the dream. All the management and players from Cricket Ireland who have made me feel so welcome from ball one. Also, the management at Middlesex Cricket for encouraging me to play at as high a level as I could."

Andy Balbirnie, the Ireland Test captain, also paid rich tribute to the retiring Murtagh, underlining his spell at Lord's as the most memorable chapter of the right-arm seamer's career.

"Standing at slip and watching Murts run in for that first ball somehow gave us a sense of confidence about the day. Saying that, we didn’t expect the morning we had, but his five-wicket haul before lunch is something that is now etched in Irish cricket folklore. Definitely Murts’ reaction when he took his fifth wicket will stay with me forever.

"In any team you play in, especially as captain, the value of having some experienced heads around the squad is invaluable. While I won’t have Tim to call on going forward, I’ve appreciated his support and advice in the past – and his sense of humour within the camp."

