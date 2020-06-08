Ireland Cricketers Set to Resume Training This Week as Lockdown Eases

Ireland's international cricket teams will begin training again at designated venues on both sides of the border later this week as the coronavirus-related lockdown measures begin to ease.
Players based in the south of the country will report to Cricket Ireland's High Performance Centre in Dublin whereas those based in the north will use facilities at Stormont and Bready.
"Our elite senior players are obviously delighted to get some form of cricket activity back underway," said Cricket Ireland's high performance director Richard Holdsworth.
"We're very much taking a safety first approach to ensure the health of players and coaches, as well as the staff on hand who are supporting the sessions.
"The most effective and controllable solution was to create three high performance regional hubs to host the practice and training of our men's and women's performance squads.
"The sessions will feature one to one individual work in small group numbers."
Holdsworth paid tribute to Sport Ireland and Sport Northern Ireland plus the provincial unions and the three clubs for ensuring the return to training.
"There has been a tremendous amount of work behind-the-scenes to get the elite players underway. We would like to acknowledge the many stakeholders involved."
Holdsworth also added that they are still waiting on finding out whether a proposed ODI series against England in July will go ahead.
"We are still in discussions with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding playing three ODIs against England in late July.
"Clearly, the approval of those matches is a matter for the ECB and the UK Government and we shall continue to liaise closely with ECB in that regard.
"In terms of getting ready for those matches should the approval come, with a six to eight-week period regarded as essential from the standing start of lockdown to being ready for international cricket - particularly for our bowlers.
"It was crucial that our players did not lose any more time with the England squad already back to training."
