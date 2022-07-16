Ireland Dugout Left With Utter Disbelief As New Zealand Win Thriller By A Run | WATCH

Ireland played a close thriller against New Zealand in the series ending 3rd ODI at the Village, Dublin, but in the end fell short by just one run. The hosts had nothing to lose and they played with that nonchalance, pushing New Zealand to the brink. Coming back to the match, New Zealand had batted first and managed to post a mammoth total of 360 runs on board, riding on Martin Guptill century. Nevertheless, the hosts were in hot pursuit and almost brought the equation down to 3 off 1 ball. Both Paul Stirling and Harry Tector slamming centuries.

But New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner prevailed in the end as he bowled short and Irish batter Graham Hume went for wild swing, only to miss the line completely. You can watch the dying moments of the game here.

Nevertheless, the Irish camp was really upset as they had thought they would salvage some pride. And this is not the first time they pushed a heavyweight side to the brink. Just a fortnight ago, Ireland came really close to beat India only to fall short by four runs.

Earlier Ireland’s lower order managed to bring the chase down to 10 off the last over. They scored five off Blair Tickner’s first three balls, then Craig Young was run out trying for a second run.

Graham Hume needed three off the last ball, but his huge swing missed. Ireland got only a leg bye and, despite their highest ever ODI score of 359 for nine, suffered their third narrow loss of the series.

New Zealand won the first match by one wicket with one ball to spare and the second by three wickets to set up the sweep.

Guptill hit a faultless 115, his 18th ODI century for New Zealand, and Henry Nicholls smashed three sixes in his 54-ball innings of 79.

When Ireland batted, Stirling reached three figures with a boundary down to third man but was furious when he was out for 120, one of Matt Henry’s four victims.

His 179-run partnership for the third-wicket with Tector, who had made 113 in the series opener, was an Irish ODI record.

“The two hundreds were among the best I’ve seen,” said Balbirnie. “Tector has been threatening to do this. Getting two in a week is special.”

