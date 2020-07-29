England batsman Jason Roy, like most, is looking forward to the ODI series against Ireland and hopes to see some new faces make a mark as well.
The team will face each other in the first of three games at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday in the first match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine which teams qualify for the 50-over tournament in four years' time.
With England's Test and white-ball teams selected from separate squads to make it easier to adhere to bio-secure regulations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Roy says he is excited to see how some of the lesser-experienced players shape up.
Speaking to Rob Key on Sky Sports Cricket’s podcast, Roy said: "We've obviously got the T20 World Cup to work towards [in 2021] and then we want to go on and win the following World Cup.
"This Ireland series is giving us an opportunity to see a lot of young players - Tom Banton, Saqib Mahmood and other players coming through and ones who haven't got a chance in the past.
"It's another opportunity to see the raw talent coming through. The talent in the squad that we got together for the training camp before the cut for this ODI series was scary.
"It was just so good to watch; that would have been a stinking job for the selectors to select out of that. It must have been so difficult.
"The process is the same again as it was for the last four years - build those foundations and then find what works.
"The T20 World Cup is probably at the forefront of our minds. But I think we do quite well as a squad to separate all of the three-forms. But for the time being we just want to win this series now."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ireland ODIs is a Chance for Raw Talent to Make an Impression: Jason Roy
England batsman Jason Roy, like most, is looking forward to the ODI series against Ireland and hopes to see some new faces make a mark as well.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings