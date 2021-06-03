Ireland Opener Paul Stirling Scores 4 Centuries In 7 ODIs

New Delhi. The three-match ODI series between Ireland and Netherlands started on Wednesday. In the opening match of the series, Ireland opners Paul Stirling scored 69 runs leaving behind the top batsmen in the world. With Netherlands winning the toss and deciding to bat first, they put up a total of 195 runs replying to which Ireland could only manage a total of 194 runs for a loss of 9 wickets.

The Netherlands won the nail-biting match by one run while Paul scored 69 runs in 112 balls. With the strike rate of 61.61 and a career strike rate of 87 in ODIs, Paul played slow but the innings resulted to be a match-winning one. In the last seven ODIs, Paul has scored more than 50 runs in five matches. He has scored four centuries and one half-century.

He scored two centuries against Afghanistan, one each against the UAE, and England. He has scored a sum of 4766 runs in 123 innings with an average of 40 and has scored 12 centuries and 25 half-centuries.

Paul Stirling has even surpassed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit Sharma, who has scored double centuries in ODIs, only scored one fifty and one century in the last seven innings. Shikhar Dhawan also made four half-centuries in the same number of innings.

With an impressive T20 record, Stirling has scored 2124 runs in 78 matches, scored 18 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 139. He is the 10th batsman in the world in terms of scoring the most runs in T20 internationals. With 2035 runs under the belt, Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is also behind Paul in terms of runs scored.

