Ireland Stun World Champions Windies by Four Runs in T20 Opener
Ireland rode a career-best 95 from opener Paul Stirling before keeping their nerve in a nail-biting final over to pull off a four-run win over world champions West Indies in the first of a three-match Twenty20 series on Wednesday.
Cricketnext Staff | January 16, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
