Ireland Team Preview T20 World Cup 2022: Fearless Ireland Look to Clear First Round In Seventh Consecutive ICC Event

Ireland Team Preview T20 WC 2022: Despite making it to seven consecutive ICC events, Ireland managed to clear the first round just once. Maybe, 2022 could be the year for them, especially the way they fared against top teams like India, South Africa and New Zealand. Although, they lost all six games, but narrow losses to top teams gave a glimpse of fearless Irish batters who would go on to prevail against Afghanistan more than a month later. All they need is just two wins and they will surely have their chances against Scotland and the likes of Zimbabwe. If they managed to pull that off, they are through to the next round and can take things from there on. The team will rely heavily on experienced Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling; moreover, the likes of Harry Tector has already come in the spotlight of IPL scouts. In bowling front, Mark Adair will lead the attack with ball in hand, with the seam bowler taking 72 wickets in T20Is since his debut in 2019. The 26-year-old will be joined by medium-pace all-rounder Curtis Campher and fellow seamer Josh Little, who made his T20I debut aged just 16 in 2016. Sami Singh and Gareth Delany will bring the spin options to the table.

How They Fared Last Time

Last time around in UAE, they were knocked out in the first round itself, losing two of the three qualifier games.

Top Player (s) to Watch Out For

Harry Tector: One of the most fearless batters in modern-day cricket, Tector’s name suddenly sprang into the limelight during the first T20I against India when he smashed 37-ball 64. The 22-year-old can be an effective finisher for Ireland; however, his inconsistency might worry the team management.

Paul Stirling: If Virender Sehwag played for Ireland, then he would have surely batted like Paul Stirling. Long story short, Stirling has a lot of similarities with Sehwag. His hand-eye-coordination makes him dangerous, moreover, that strike rate is a godsend. A quickfire start is expected from him, but then his no footwork makes him vulnerable to the inswinger, just like ‘Viru.’

Strongest Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Fareed Ahmad, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Full Squad Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland Full Schedule:

October 17-vs Zimbabwe -Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 19-vs Scotland -Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 21-vs West Indies – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

