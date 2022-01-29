CricketNext

Ireland U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Live Cricket Score, Plate Semi-Final 2: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Trinidad
Ireland U19 vs Canada U19, Plate Quarter-Final 2 Live Cricket Score (ICC Image)

Ireland U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup: Here you can find all the live score and updates from Ireland vs Zimbabwe Plate League Semi-Final 2 match.

Cricketnext Staff

Ireland U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Under-19 World Cup Plate league Semi-Final 2 between Ireland and Zimbabwe. In the second plate semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Ireland Under 19 will be going up against Zimbabwe Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:30 pm IST on January 29, Saturday.

Ireland Under 19 failed to make an impact during the league stage of the tournament. They could win only one match and occupied third place in Group B points table. The team made amends in the plate group semi-final. Ireland hammered Canada Under 19 by a massive 94 runs to proceed further in the tournament.

Zimbabwe Under 19 also had to deal with poor form in the first round. They ended at third place in Group C with two points under their belt. The team defeated Scotland Under 19 in their most recent encounter by 108 runs to confirm a place in the plate group semi-final.

first published:January 29, 2022, 18:18 IST