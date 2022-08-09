Ireland vs Afghanistan 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IRE vs AFG, 1st T20I Coverage on TV And Online

Ireland are set to host Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played today at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. After the completion of the five-match series against Afghanistan, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side will shift their focus to T20 World Cup.

Ireland come into the fixture after suffering three defeats in their last three T20I series. Moreover, they failed to win even once in their last five encounters. In their last fixture, the Irish team conceded two defeats against South Africa in the two-match T20I series.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, clinched whitewash in both T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe back in June.

The series is expected to help both Ireland and Afghanistan in preparing for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia.

Ahead of today’s first T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The first T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will take place on August 9, Tuesday.

Where will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The first T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the first T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The first T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) first T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan first T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) first T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

