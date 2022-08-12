Ireland vs Afghanistan 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IRE vs AFG, 3rd T20I Coverage on TV And Online

Ireland will aim for an emphatic series victory as they are set to face Afghanistan in the third T20I today. The third T20I of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

The hosts had kicked off the series on a promising note after securing a nail-biting seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I. Skipper Andy Balbirnie scored a match-winning half-century in the game to earn a vital 1-0 lead for the Irish cricket team.

In the next match, Ireland produced a tremendous bowling effort to restrict their opponents to a paltry total of 122 runs. Ireland scored the winning runs comfortably with six balls to spare. Ireland’s Josh Little was adjudged Man of the Match.

Ahead of today’s 3rd T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will take place on August 12, Friday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The third T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast

What time will the 3rd T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The third T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan third T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 3rd T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

