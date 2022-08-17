Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan will be aiming for a memorable comeback as they are set to face Ireland in the fifth T20I today. The series decider is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Ireland had started the series on a positive note after winning the first two matches. They won the first game by seven wickets. The scene did not change much in the next game as the Andy Balbirnie-led side won the second T20I by five wickets to clinch a vital 2-0 lead in the series.

But Afghanistan made a strong comeback in the series after emerging victorious in the next two matches.

After the completion of the T20I series, Afghanistan will shift their focus to Asia Cup. In their opening game, Afghanistan will be up against mighty Sri Lanka on August 27.

Ahead of today’s fifth T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date fifth T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The fifth T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will take place on August 17, Wednesday.

Where will the fifth T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The fifth T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast

What time will the fifth T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The fifth T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan fifth T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) fifth T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan fifth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad

