Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ireland will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum and aim for a vital 2-0 lead as they are set to face Afghanistan in second T20I today. The second match of the T20I series is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

The Irish cricket team had kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a thrilling seven-wicket win in first T20I. And with this win, they managed to end their five-match losing streak against Afghanistan in T20Is. Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie scored a match-winning half century in the game and he was also adjudged Man of the Match.

After the completion of the five-match T20I series, both Ireland and Afghanistan will shift their focus to T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year.

Ahead of today’s second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Ireland (IRE) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will take place on August 11, Thursday.

Where will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

What time will the second T20I match Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The second T20I match between Ireland and Afghanistan will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) second T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan second T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) second T20I match?

Ireland vs Afghanistan second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland (IRE) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible Starting XI:

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

