Ireland Name McBrine, Little in 14-man Squad for India T20Is

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 22, 2018, 1:03 PM IST
File image of players of the Ireland Cricket Team. (Photo Credit: ICC)

New Delhi: Off-spinner Andy McBrine and left-arm pacer Joshua Little have been included in the 14-man Ireland squad that is scheduled to lock horns against India in the forthcoming T20I series, starting June 27.

The duo are the only changes in the Ireland side which took part in the recently-concluded tri-nation series involving Netherlands and Scotland. McBrine and Little come in place of Barry McCarthy and Craig Young receptively for the hosts.

Last year, McBrine was dropped from the Ireland squad for then-uncapped all-rounder Simi Singh for the triangular series involving Bangladesh and New Zealand. However, after putting on a string on good performances (six wickets in last four games while playing for the North West Warriors) on the domestic circuit, the selectors were force to recall him into the side.

Little on the other hand became the youngest player to play in an international match for Ireland, when he made his maiden bow against Hong Kong in 2016. The 18-year-old has played only two T20Is so far and will look to impress if he gets a chance in the playing XI against one of most explosive batting line-ups in the world.

"The selectors have chosen what we believe to be a strong, in-form squad for this format of the game that balances experience with youth. Our deliberations were around finding a side that was competitive now, but with an eye to the future," Cricket Ireland's chief selector Andrew White said.

"Many in the squad will be either travelling to Sussex this weekend for the Ed Joyce Testimonial match on Sunday, or will be re-joining the senior squad from their English County sides. We had a good look at a number of players on the recent Tri-Series in the Netherlands and this weekend's match in Sussex will firm up the decisions made on the final playing eleven for the first fixture on Wednesday."

"We will continue our approach of providing opportunities for a wider pool of players to gain experience in T20 cricket on the international stage. With around 12 months to go to the World T20 Cup qualifiers, we are looking to build a competitive squad for that qualification stage and hopefully to propel us into the main tournament in 2020," White added.

India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 29 respectively before they head to England, where Virat Kohli and his troops are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against the Three Lions.

Ireland Squad:

Gary Wilson (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

Also Watch

First Published: June 22, 2018, 12:49 PM IST

